March 5 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA TO ACQUIRE STERO BIOTECHS, LTD.

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF EU PATENT FOR PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ACQUISITION WILL BRING KALYTERA MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL CBD PHARMACEUTICAL PROGRAMS