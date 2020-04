April 27 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA AND KEDRION BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCE GLOBAL COLLABORATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OF A PLASMA-DERIVED ANTI-SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) POLYCLONAL IMMUNOGLOBULIN PRODUCT

* KAMADA- RESPONSIBLE FOR PRODUCT DEV, MANUFACTURING, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS, DISTRIBUTION IN TERRITORIES NOT UNDER KEDRION