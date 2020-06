BRIEF-Kamada Announces Availability Of Its Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune IgG Therapy For COVID-19 For Compassionate Use Treatment In Israel

June 17 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA LTD - ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF ITS PLASMA-DERIVED HYPERIMMUNE IGG THERAPY FOR COVID-19 FOR COMPASSIONATE USE TREATMENT IN ISRAEL

* KAMADA LTD - INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY IN HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ISRAEL DURING Q3

* KAMADA LTD - CO, KEDRION EXPANDING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO U.S. AND EXPECT TO HOLD A PRE-IND MEETING WITH FDA EARLY IN Q3

* KAMADA LTD - INTENDS TO MANUFACTURE FUTURE BATCHES USING U.S. COVID-19 CONVALESCENT PLASMA COLLECTED BY KEDRION