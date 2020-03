March 11 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROGRESS RELATED TO ITS PROPRIETARY HYPER-IMMUNOGLOBULIN (IGGS) PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY INCLUDING ITS COMMERCIAL ANTI-RABIES IGG AND ITS PIPELINE PRODUCTS ANTI-CORONA (COVID-19) AND ANTI-ZIKA IGGS

* KAMADA LTD - PLANS TO INITIATE DEVELOPMENT OF AN ANTI-CORONA (COVID-19) POLYCLONAL IMMUNOGLOBULIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: