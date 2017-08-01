FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada reports financial results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Q2 revenue rose 71 percent to $33 million

* Qtrly total revenues were $32.5 million, a 71% increase from $19.1 million reported in q2 of 2016

* Kamada Ltd sees FY proprietary products revenues between $76 and $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 and $24 million

* Kamada Ltd - as of June 30, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $26.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.