May 15 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 TO 17 PERCENT

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE OF $116 MILLION TO $120 MILLION IN TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2018