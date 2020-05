May 18 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $33.3 MILLION

* KAMADA REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2020 TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $132 MILLION TO $137 MILLION

* MANUFACTURING PLANT CONTINUES TO OPERATE WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION DURING ONGOING CORONAVIRUS