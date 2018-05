May 7 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MILLION TO $1,160.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MILLION TO $780.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $185.0 MILLION TO $210.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $150.0 MILLION TO $175.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: