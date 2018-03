March 12 (Reuters) - Kambi Group Plc:

* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS GAMIFICATION-LED SPORTS DEAL WITH CASUMO

* ‍PARTNERSHIP IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MODEST IMPACT ON 2018 REVENUES​

* ‍A KAMBI-CASUMO SPORTSBOOK HAS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE A MORE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE STREAM IN FUTURE YEARS.