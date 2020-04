BRIEF-Kambi Provides Q1 Update And Measures In Light Of Covid-19 Impact

April 8 (Reuters) - Kambi Group PLC:

* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC GIVES Q1 UPDATE AND INTRODUCES NEW MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN LONG-TERM FINANCIAL POSITION IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 IMPACT

* TO TAKE VARIOUS PROACTIVE MEASURES TO FURTHER SOLIDIFY THIS PLATFORM AND PROTECT ITS STAFF, PARTNERS AND INVESTORS FOR LONGER-TERM.

* Q1 REVENUE WAS STRONG AND IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 27.5-28.0M

* OPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 21.0-21.5M, GIVING EBIT OF EUR 6.0-7.0M.

* CASH BALANCE AT END OF QUARTER WAS IN RANGE OF EUR 45-47M.

* SPORTING CALENDAR HAS BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 SINCE MID-MARCH.

* SAYS IN LAST THREE WEEKS, WE HAVE SEEN A LEVEL OF SPORTING ACTIVITY DRIVING REVENUES IN RANGE OF 25-30% OF THOSE IN Q4 2019

* TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT PACKAGES RECENTLY ANNOUNCED BY SWEDISH AND UK GOVERNMENTS,

* OPERATING EXPENDITURE IN Q2 2020 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 10-20% LOWER THAN IN Q4 2019.

* SAYS COST SAVING PROGRAMME WILL RESULT IN SAVINGS ACROSS WHOLE BUSINESS, INCLUDING SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TRAVEL AND MARKETING COSTS, A FREEZE ON STAFF RECRUITMENT AND A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN DATA COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH FEWER SPORTING EVENTS

* COST SAVING PACKAGE WILL ALSO RESULT IN ASSOCIATED SAVINGS IN CAPITALISED DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF 20-30% COMPARED TO Q4

* COST SAVING PACKAGE WILL ALSO RESULT IN ASSOCIATED SAVINGS IN CAPITALISED DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF 20-30% COMPARED TO Q4

* EXPECT AVERAGE QUARTERLY CASH OUTFLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 7M-EUR 9M,