July 7 (Reuters) - KAMUX OYJ:

* KAMUX OYJ: KAMUX EXPANDS IN KUOPIO: UTILITY VEHICLE POINT TO OPEN IN THE AUTUMN

* ‍EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 1,000 M(2) WILL BE READY FOR USE BY EARLY OCTOBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)