March 20 (Reuters) - Kamux Oyj:

* THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS LIKELY TO WEAKEN KAMUX’S FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2020

* IT IS NOT LIKELY THAT COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO REACH ITSMEDIUM-TERM TARGETS THIS YEAR.

* WE WILL BE AFFECTED BY CURRENT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* NO CHANGES HAVE BEEN MADE TO MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS SET BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DOES NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OR ESTIMATES