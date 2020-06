June 12 (Reuters) - Kancera AB:

* DRUG CANDIDATE KAND567 GIVES POSITIVE EFFECT ON MOVEMENT ABILITY IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF SPINAL CORD INJURY

* INTENDS TO APPLY TO CONDUCT PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL ON MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION PATIENTS DURING THE LATTER PART OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)