March 6 (Reuters) - Kancera AB:

* REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM FINAL PART OF PHASE IB PROGRAM FOR KAND567

* RESULTS FROM PHASE IB PROGRAM FOR KAND567 SHOW THAT DRUG CANDIDATE IS WELL-TOLERATED BY INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION

* WILL NOW COMPILE APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO START PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION