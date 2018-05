May 23 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* KANDI PURE EV MODELS K22 AND K27 WITH DRIVING RANGE OVER 200KM RECEIVE MIIT APPROVALS

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP - PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES