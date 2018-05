May 10 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 95 PERCENT TO $8.3 MILLION

* KANDI ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP SOLD 3,295 EV PRODUCTS IN Q1 OF 2018

* KANDI MODEL K23 PRODUCTION SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADVANCED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: