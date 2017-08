BRIEF-Kandi Technologies Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.24

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Kandi Technologies reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue fell 50.5 percent to $27.3 million

* Kandi Technologies - ‍"2017 has been a challenging year for Kandi"​

* Kandi Technologies - ‍electric vehicle parts sales decreased by 51.3%, to $26.2 million for Q2 of 2017​

* Kandi Technologies - Kandi recorded 50 percent of Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co Ltd's losses of $7.3 million for this quarter​