March 16 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS ‍”2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”​

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES - IN 2017, ‍BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL” ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: