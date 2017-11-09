FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kandi Technologies reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:21 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Kandi Technologies reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc reports strong third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - ‍Q3 revenue increased 345.4 pct yoy to $28.4 million​

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - ‍total revenues were $28.4 million for Q3 of 2017, an increase of 345.4 pct from total revenues of $6.4 million for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

