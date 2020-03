BRIEF-Kandi Technologies Says Current Outbreak Of COVID-19 Could Have A Material & Adverse Effect On Business Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP - CURRENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 COULD HAVE A MATERIAL AND ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES - COVID-19 RESULTED IN A WIDESPREAD HEALTH CRISIS THAT COULD AFFECT DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS & SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT OPERATING RESULTS

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES - CURRENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 POSED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO TIMELY FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019