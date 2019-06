June 20 (Reuters) - Kane Biotech Inc:

* KANE BIOTECH AND NESTLÉ REACH SETTLEMENT

* KANE BIOTECH INC - SPECIFIC DETAILS OF SETTLEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* KANE BIOTECH - REACHED A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NESTEC, LTD AND NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE GLOBAL RESOURCES TO RESOLVE LAWSUIT FILED FEB 26, 2018

* KANE BIOTECH INC - PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS, SETTLEMENT IS MATERIAL TO CO