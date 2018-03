BRIEF-Kanen Wealth Management Llc Says On March 23, Delivered Letter To Aqua Metals, Nominating 4 Director Candidates For Election To Board At Aqua Metals’ 2018 Annual Meeting ‍​

March 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC SAYS ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO AQUA METALS, NOMINATING SLATE OF 4 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT AQUA METALS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ‍​

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC SAYS NOMINATING ANTHONY AMBROSE, ALAN B. HOWE, DAVID L. KANEN AND JEFFREY S. PADNOS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT AQUA METALS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVE THAT SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IS REQUIRED TO COMPOSITION OF AQUA METALS’ BOARD TO ENSURE BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS HOPE TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH AQUA METALS REGARDING OPPORTUNITIES TO UNLOCK VALUE, INCLUDING CHANGES TO BOARD COMPOSITION