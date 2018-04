BRIEF-Kanen Wealth Management Says Believe Aqua Metals Is In Need Of "Stockholder-Focused Board"

April 18 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC URGES AQUA METALS’ STOCKHOLDERS TO STOP, LOOK, LISTEN BEFORE TAKING ANY ACTION IN RESPONSE TO AQUA METALS’ PROXY MATERIALS

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT- STOCKHOLDER OF AQUA METALS WITH AN OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF ABOUT 7.9% OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING SHARES - SEC FILING

* KANEN - BELIEVE AQUA METALS IS IN URGENT NEED OF "REFRESHED STOCKHOLDER-FOCUSED BOARD" WHO IS COMMITTED TO ENHANCING LONG-TERM STOCKHOLDER VALUE Source text : ( bit.ly/2HbhmIV ) Further company coverage: