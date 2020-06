June 16 (Reuters) - Kangji Medical Holdings Limited :

* NUMBER OF OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 225.4 MILLION SHARES

* OFFER PRICE WILL BE NOT MORE THAN HK$13.88/OFFER SHARE & IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE NOT LESS THAN HK$12.36/OFFER SHARE