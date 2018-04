April 25 (Reuters) - Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 10.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.58 billion) DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 6.0 BILLION YUAN BONDS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 1.1 BILLION YUAN TO BUILD HEADQUARTER BUILDING IN ZHUHAI CITY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HpnyNk; bit.ly/2KbS8aY; bit.ly/2JrA3on Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3194 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)