May 4 (Reuters) - Kangxin New Materials Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 100 PERCENT STAKE IN WOOD PRODUCT FIRM FOR UP TO 1.08 BILLION YUAN ($169.90 million), 70 PERCENT STAKE IN LIAN CHENG CHAO BAMBOO INDUSTRY CO FOR ABOUT 70 MILLION YUAN BY CASH Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rk0iq7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3565 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)