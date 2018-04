April 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* Q1 REVENUE $639 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $641 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 65.8%, COMPARED WITH 65.4% IN Q1 2017