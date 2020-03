BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Says No Current Impact To Train Operations From Covid-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - NO CURRENT IMPACT TO TRAIN OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN SAYS QUARTER TO DATE VOLUME UP 5% AND REVENUE UP 8% - PRESENTATION

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN SAYS MARCH MONTH TO DATE VOLUME DOWN 5%

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - LIMITED P&L IMPACT EXPECTED FROM COMMODITY PRICES AND FX

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - CO HAS $600 MILLION UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - NO DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL 2023

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - ON TRACK TO DELIVER $61 MILLION OF PSR SAVINGS IN 2020

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - NO KNOWN CUSTOMER FACILITY CLOSURES FROM COVID-19

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - NO CURRENT INTERRUPTION TO KCS' MATERIALS AND FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN