March 15 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN SAYS SEES REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT IN Q1 2018 - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN SAYS SEES CARLOADS VOLUME UP 2 PERCENT IN Q1 2018 - PRESENTATION SLIDES Source text: (bit.ly/2FZbmBi) Further company coverage: