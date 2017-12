Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - TO PAY SOME EMPLOYEES ONE-TIME $1,000 BONUS IN RESPONSE TO CONGRESSIONAL PASSAGE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017