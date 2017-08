July 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Kao likely logged a group operating profit of about 87 billion yen for the six months ended June - Nikkei

* Kao will likely maintain initial FY projections of operating profit climbing 8% to 200 billion yen and net sales growing 1% to 1.47 trillion yen - Nikkei

* Kao Corp's net sales look to have climbed 3% to around 720 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2tnXFCk) Further company coverage: