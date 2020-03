BRIEF-KAP AG Expects Significant Burdens From Coronavirus Pandemic, Proposes To Suspend Dividend

March 24 (Reuters) - Kap AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: KAP AG EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT BURDENS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - PROPOSAL TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND

* EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT FOR REVENUE, EARNINGS AND LIQUIDITY. BURDENS FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* S REVENUE AND EARNINGS PERFORMANCE IN FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF KAP AG, TOGETHER WITH SUPERVISORY BOARD, TODAY DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.00 PER SHARE)