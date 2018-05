BRIEF-KAP Beteiligungs Says Chairman Of Supervisory Board, Ian Jackson, Has Resigned From Office

May 8 (Reuters) - Kap Beteiligungs Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: KAP BETEILIGUNGS-AG: CHANGES IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF KAP BETEILIGUNGS-AG

* KAP BETEILIGUNGS - CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, IAN JACKSON, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CARLYLE GROUP, HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* JACKSON WILL FROM JUNE 5, 2018 NO LONGER BE A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* KAP BETEILIGUNGS - CHRISTIAN SCHMITZ, SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER AT KAP BETEILIGUNGS & MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CARLYLE GROUP, ELECTED AS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

* SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS MEETING THAT NUMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS IS REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: