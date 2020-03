March 13 (Reuters) - KAP AG:

* FY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF EUR 372.8 MILLION (-4.3%)

* FY PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 31.9 MILLION (-18.0%)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO EXPECTED NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF GLOBALLY SPREADING COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ECONOMIC SITUATION

* FY PRELIMINARY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) DECREASED TO EUR -13.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.8 MILLION)