BRIEF-Kap Industrial Says To Date Covid-19 Has Not Affected Group's Sales, Supply Chain

March 17 (Reuters) - Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON KAP

* TO DATE COVID-19 HAS NOT AFFECTED GROUP’S SALES AND GROUP HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL OR SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* TO DATE THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN ANY OF KAP’S OPERATIONS

* COMPANY’S CASH GENERATION AND BALANCE SHEET REMAIN STRONG AND COMPANY REMAINS WITHIN ITS AGREED FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* NATURE AND EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SOUTH AFRICA AND CO CURRENTLY UNKNOWN, COULD BE POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: