BRIEF-Kap Industrial Says Unlikely That Board Will Declare A Dividend During 2020

* KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD - HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL DECLARE A DIVIDEND DURING 2020

* KAP INDUSTRIAL- FORECASTS INDICATE CO WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT BANKING FACILITIES AND LIQUIDITY TO SETTLE CORPORATE BONDS

* KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD - CURRENT SITUATION IS UNPRECEDENTED, UNCERTAIN AND CONSTANTLY EVOLVING AND AS SUCH MAY AFFECT CERTAIN ASSUMPTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN MADE IN PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL AND LIQUIDITY FORECASTS

* KAP INDUSTRIAL- WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT BANKING FACILITIES AND LIQUIDITY TO SETTLE CORPORATE BONDS KAP009 & KAP010 IN MAY AND SEPT, UPON MATURITY