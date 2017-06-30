BRIEF-Kapchorua Tea Co posts FY loss before taxation of 72.3 mln shillings

June 30 (Reuters) - Kapchorua Tea Company Ltd:

* FY ended March 31, 2017, turnover of 1.29 bln shillings versus 1.21 bln shillings year ago

* FY loss before taxation of 72.3 mln shillings versus profit of 151.4 mln shillings year ago

* "Prices have been generally weak through the year but as very high crops were followed by low crops, prices increased in the final quarter of the year"

* "Cost increased through the year further adding to poor results"