BRIEF-Kape Technologies Says ‍FY Revenue Increased By 17.4 Pct

March 13 (Reuters) - Kape Technologies Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17.4% TO $66.4 MILLION (2016: $56.5 MILLION)​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 29% TO $8.3 MILLION (2016: $6.4 MILLION)​

* ‍BOARD HAS PROPOSED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND IN TOTAL OF $7.0 MILLION OF 4.93 US$ CENTS (3.55 PENCE) PER SHARE​

* ‍INTEGRATION OF CYBERGHOST IS NOW COMPLETE AND BUSINESS IS FULLY INTEGRATED WITH KAPE’S USER ACQUISITION PLATFORM​

* ‍FY SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN PAYING USERS OF 21% TO 887,000 (2016: 734,000)​

* ‍FY 82% GROWTH IN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 260,000 (2016: 143,000)​

* ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER $8.0 MILLION OF RECURRING INCOME FROM EXISTING USERS IN 2018​