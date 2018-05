May 4 (Reuters) - Graham Holdings Co:

* KAPLAN ACQUIRES LEADING PUBLISHER OF PROFESSIONAL LICENSING EXAM GUIDES IN ENGINEERING FIELDS

* KAPLAN - UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT

* KAPLAN INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED