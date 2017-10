Oct 12 (Reuters) - KAPPAHL AB (PUBL):

* KAPPAHL PROPOSES A SHARE SPLIT AND AUTOMATIC SHARE REDEMPTION

* ‍APPROXIMATELY SEK 500 MILLION WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO KAPPAHL‘S SHAREHOLDERS, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 6.50 PER SHARE.​

* ‍PROPOSAL MEANS THAT EACH KAPPAHL SHARE WILL BE SPLIT INTO TWO SHARES, OF WHICH ONE WILL BE A REDEMPTION SHARE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)