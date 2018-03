March 23 (Reuters) - Kappahl Ab (Publ):

* Q2 NET SALES SEK ‍1.11​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 1.11 BILLION)

* Q2 EBIT SEK ‍5​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 2.67 MILLION)

* Q2 GROSS MARGIN 58.8 PERCENT (REUTERS POLL: 57.9 PERCENT)

* SAYS EFFECTS OF FEWER VISITS TO STORES AND AGGRESSIVE CAMPAIGNS CONTINUED INTO THE SECOND QUARTER‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)