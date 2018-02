Kapsch Trafficcom Ag:

* 9MTH REVENUE INCREASE OF 7.5% TO EUR 506.9 MILLION

* 9-MONTH EBIT OF EUR 35.3 MILLION WAS EUR 7.7 MILLION (-17.8%)

* PROFIT FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS 2017/18 AMOUNTED TO EUR 22.9 MILLION (Q1-Q3 2016/17: EUR 29.4 MILLION)

* ‍EXPECTS A DYNAMIC Q4, IN WHICH REVENUE WILL INCREASE ONCE AGAIN AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* CONTINUES TO BE GOAL TO REACH AGAIN EBIT OF PAST YEAR - ADJUSTED FOR ONE-OFF EFFECT (EUR 3.0 MILLION)