April 16 (Reuters) - KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp :

* KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO, WESTROCK GOT REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFO FROM U.S. DOJ REGARDING PENDING DEAL - SEC FILING

* KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING - WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER Source text: (bit.ly/2qyzMJg) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)