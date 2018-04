April 18 (Reuters) - Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp :

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $799 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING - “DEMAND FOR CONTAINERBOARD, CORRUGATED BOXES, AND KRAFT PAPER IS STRONG”

* CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK