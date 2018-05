BRIEF-KAR Auction Services Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.66

May 8 (Reuters) - KAR Auction Services Inc:

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 REVENUE $950.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $920.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES - SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 - $2.55

* SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 - $3.04

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN $455 MILLION - $485 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: