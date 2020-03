BRIEF-KAR Auction Services Says Board Of Directors Will Forgo Their Cash Compensation During Q2 Of 2020

March 26 (Reuters) - KAR Auction Services Inc:

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL FORGO THEIR CASH COMPENSATION DURING Q2 OF 2020

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC - REDUCING OPERATIONAL COSTS AND PREPARING TO SCALE STAFF LEVELS TO CURRENT DEMAND

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC - REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES - EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REDUCE/FORGO THEIR SALARIES DURING PERIOD CO'S OPERATIONS ARE DISRUPTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC