Nov 23 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV

* REQUESTS DEBENTURE HOLDERS TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS ‍​

* REQUEST RELATED TO REASONABLE POSSIBILITY OF DELAYS IN SALE PROCESS OF TAHAL

* TAHAL‘S SALE MAY PREVENT CO FROM MEETING THE COMING PAYMENT DUE IN FEBRUARY 2018

* CONTINUES ITS EFFORTS TO COMPLETE THE SALE OF TAHAL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE