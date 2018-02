Feb 26 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV:

* AWARDED A NEW PROJECT IN INDIA

* PROJECT IN THE CITY OF BANGALORE FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 28 MILLION (EUR 23 MILLION)‍​

* FIRST PHASE OF PLANNING AND CONSTRUCTION OVER A 36-MONTH PERIOD

* FOLLOWED BY AN OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE PHASE OF AN ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS AFTER HANDING OVER Source text : bit.ly/2EXqOtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)