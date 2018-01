Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv:

* SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH SEVERAL ENTITIES, INCLUDING THE FORTISSIMO FUND, FOR SALE OF HOLDINGS IN TAHAL‍​

* SAYS THERE IS NO CERTAINTY REGARDING A TRANSACTION FOR THE SALE OF THE COMPANY’S HOLDINGS IN TAHAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)