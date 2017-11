Nov 30 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV:

* Q3 2017: € 4.1 MILLION NET PROFIT TO EQUITY HOLDERS (Q3 2016: LOSS OF € 3.3 MILLION),‍​

* STILL ESTIMATES THAT THE VALUE OF ITS ASSETS EXCEEDS ITS LIABILITIES,

* STILL ESTIMATES THAT SALE PROCESS OF THE ASSETS IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN FULL REPAYMENT OF THE COMPANY‘S DEBTS

* Q3 REAL ESTATE NET LOSS EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​